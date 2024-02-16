Ridley Scott in talks to direct Bee Gees movie after wrapping production on Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a musical biopic movie about the Bee Gees now that he has wrapped production on Gladiator 2.

By
Ridley Scott, Bee Gees movie

Deadline reports that Ridley Scott is in negotiations to direct a movie about the Bee Gees, the iconic musical group formed by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

Ridley Scott recently wrapped production on the Gladiator sequel, and in true Ridley Scott fashion, he’s already looking for another project. I wish I had half his energy. Should Scott close the deal to helm the Bee Gees movie for Paramount Pictures, he would also produce through his Scott Free banner along with Michael Pruss. John Logan (Alien: Covenant) has penned the script for the project.

Related
Alien: Romulus star Isabela Merced promises a scene so disgusting, viewers will have to look away

At first glance, a movie about the Bee Gees may not seem like something that screams Ridley Scott, but the project would actually be a full-circle moment for the director. Back when he was getting started, Scott had a connection with Bee Gees manager Robert Stigwood who had tapped him to direct a medieval movie that would have starred the three brothers. However, the project fell apart, and Scott went on to direct The Duellists instead.

Ridley Scott’s latest movie, Napoleon, was released last year, and it was announced today that the historical epic will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 1st. Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader and offers an “original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.” Ridley Scott directed the film from a screenplay by David Scarpa. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby as Josephine, Empress Consort and the first wife of Napoleon.

As for Gladiator 2, the early footage is said to have “blown execs away.” Now that Scott has wrapped production on the sequel, I’d imagine that we might see our first trailer this summer in preparation for the film’s November 22nd premiere.

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
OpenAI, videos
OpenAI launching new video creation tool which could spell doom for many Hollywood jobs
Ridley Scott, Bee Gees movie
Ridley Scott in talks to direct Bee Gees movie after wrapping production on Gladiator 2
Dune: Part Two, first reactions
Dune: Part Two first reactions praise the film as a jaw-dropping masterpiece; is anyone surprised?
Bob Odenkirk, action movie, Normal
Bob Odenkirk on “getting his ass handed to him” once more with his latest action movie
View All

About the Author

9489 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Ridley Scott News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles