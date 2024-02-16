Ridley Scott in talks to direct Bee Gees movie after wrapping production on Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott is in talks to direct a musical biopic movie about the Bee Gees now that he has wrapped production on Gladiator 2.

Deadline reports that Ridley Scott is in negotiations to direct a movie about the Bee Gees, the iconic musical group formed by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

Ridley Scott recently wrapped production on the Gladiator sequel, and in true Ridley Scott fashion, he’s already looking for another project. I wish I had half his energy. Should Scott close the deal to helm the Bee Gees movie for Paramount Pictures, he would also produce through his Scott Free banner along with Michael Pruss. John Logan (Alien: Covenant) has penned the script for the project.

At first glance, a movie about the Bee Gees may not seem like something that screams Ridley Scott, but the project would actually be a full-circle moment for the director. Back when he was getting started, Scott had a connection with Bee Gees manager Robert Stigwood who had tapped him to direct a medieval movie that would have starred the three brothers. However, the project fell apart, and Scott went on to direct The Duellists instead.

Ridley Scott’s latest movie, Napoleon, was released last year, and it was announced today that the historical epic will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on March 1st. Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader and offers an “ original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. ” Ridley Scott directed the film from a screenplay by David Scarpa. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby as Josephine, Empress Consort and the first wife of Napoleon.