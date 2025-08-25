New images are released for Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite

Kathryn Bigelow has an impressive resume with films like Point Break, The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty under her belt and fans of the director anticipate her next movie. Except for a few small projects, the Academy Award-nominated director hasn’t really been heard from since 2017’s Detroit. Netflix has since announced the details of her upcoming thriller, which is titled A House of Dynamite. The new film stars a huge cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, with Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke. Also starring Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen and Kaitlyn Dever.

Netflix has now released a few preview images from A House of Dynamite through their Tudum news site. You can get a look at Ferguson taking an urgent call in a control room, Ramos also manning some controls, as well as pilots looking a bit anxious in a stealth plane and a military checkpoint. Check them out below.

The official logline for A House of Dynamite from Netflix reads, “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.” The streamer has also announced that the film is due to release in select theaters on October 10, and then it will be available to stream on Netflix on October 24. Bigelow directs from a script by Noah Oppenheim, whose credits include Jackie, which starred Natalie Portman, and the Robert De Niro political thriller mini-series Zero Day.

A House of Dynamite is produced by Greg Shapiro, Kathryn Bigelow, Noah Oppenheim, with co-producers Jeremy Hindle and Sumaiya Kaveh. Brian Bell and Sarah Bremner are the executive producers on board.

It was reported a month ago that A24 may be trying to launch a TV version of Bigelow’s cult vampire flick Near Dark, and Bigelow was even said to be involved in some capacity. In the film, a young man named Cable (Adrian Pasdar) meets a drifter named Mae (Jenny Wright) with whom he becomes infatuated. It turns out, she’s part of a roving family of vampires who travel the country feeding and causing mayhem. Soon, he is inducted into their group, but seeks to escape once he realizes how psychotic they all are.