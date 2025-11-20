The Asylum’s animated family film A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas features Bruce Campbell as Owl

The Asylum, the company that’s best known for bringing the world the Sharknado franchise and a long list of “mockbuster” movies (The Twisters, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, etc.), is aiming to spread holiday cheer with their latest release, the family-friendly animated feature A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas , which will be arriving everywhere on streaming and on demand tomorrow, November 21st. With the release just hours away, a trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Here’s the synopsis: In this heartwarming holiday adventure, Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends awaken to find all their Christmas gifts mysteriously vanished. Determined to save the season, the friends embark on a whimsical winter journey filled with Heffalumps, Woozles, snowy surprises, and the kind of gentle mischief only the Hundred Acre Wood can deliver. Along the way, they discover that the greatest gift of all is the joy and love of chosen family.

Jimmy Gadd, who previously made the shark thriller Shark Warning for The Asylum, served as writer, director, line producer, and editor on the film. Gadd also worked in the editorial department on the Marvel / Disney+ shows Hawkeye and WandaVision, among other credits. Gadd’s film is, of course, based on characters created in the works of A.A. Milne.

The voice cast of A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas includes Angela Cole (Great White Waters), Bianca Wallace (Elvis), and an actor whose involvement will make this movie an instant must-watch for a legion of fans even if they’re not into Winnie-the-Pooh cartoons, Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell! As you can hear in the trailer, Campbell provides the voice of Owl, and a press release notes that he gives “a standout voice performance that brings a fresh charm and warmth to this modern take on the A.A. Milne classic.” Campbell has previously done voice work on animated projects like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Cars 2, and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

The press release lets us know that A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas “marks the beginning of a new slate of seasonal animated films from The Asylum. The studio is also currently developing A Very Winnie Easter and A Winnie-the-Boo Halloween, expanding the beloved characters into a year-round, family-friendly universe.”

Are you a Pooh fan, and/or a Bruce Campbell fan, and will you be watching A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas? Let us know by leaving a comment below.