Abigail Before Beatrice: Olivia Taylor Dudley, Riley Dandy star in Cassie Keet cult thriller

Writer/actress Cassie Keet recently made her feature directorial debut with the horror comedy Scream Therapy, which just received a VOD release from Indican Pictures yesterday and earned her a Panavision camera grant. That grant has allowed her to go into her second feature, a slow-burn psychological cult thriller called Abigail Before Beatrice, which is now filming in Little Rock, Arkansas with Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) and Riley Dandy (Christmas Bloody Christmas) in the lead roles.

Written and directed by Keet, Abigail Before Beatrice is coming our way from Little Black Dog Entertainment, Nanu Pictures, and Exit 44 Entertainment. Benjamin Dunn and Mindy Van Kuren are producing the film, which is partly financed by New Harvest Creative. The story centers on an isolated woman who must confront her past when a fellow former cult member reaches out with news that their leader has been released from prison early.

Keet told Deadline, “I’m so excited and humbled to be filming in my home state. I had dreamt of filming Abigail Before Beatrice in Arkansas from the moment I wrote it, but the ACS Panavision grant made that dream a reality. I love working with our local crew, and I’m so touched by how many people have gone out of their way to donate and discount everything from food to locations to our project. It is my sincere wish that this movie will continue to shine a positive light on the ever-growing film community in Arkansas.

While we wait to see how Abigail Before Beatrice turns out, Scream Therapy is available to watch on Amazon. You can rent it for $4.99 or purchase for $14.99. The movie has the following synopsis: A cathartic girls trip to the desert turns deadly when demon-worshipping incels discover their secluded house and decide to make these girls their sacrifice. Rochelle Anderson, Skyler Bible, Kevin Bone, Harley Bronwyn, Mandie Cheung, Ben Cichowski, Geri Courtney-Austein, Claire Dellamar, Brian Flaccus, Tyler Hansen, Shayn Herndon, and Grey Hill star, with Keet appearing as a character called Acid Knife.

