Air Bud Returns: The search for the new Air Bud has ended and the dog stars are announced

Over 5,000 people entered their beloved Golden Retrievers into the search for the next Air Bud in the upcoming film, Air Bud Returns. Director Robert Vance and animal trainer Mark Forbes are featured in a new announcement video in which we are introduced to the winners and new dog stars of Air Bud Returns. The official announcement states, “Air Bud Entertainment today announced that two Golden Retrievers — Charlie and Summer — have been selected as the winners of The Search for the Next Air Bud, a nationwide casting event that captured the hearts of dog lovers across the country.”

The new film will follow Jacob, a 12-year-old who has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. The official synopsis reads, “After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the ‘Air Bud’ movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!“

In a statement, Vance said, “Air Bud Returns isn’t just another sequel or remake — it’s a unique story. This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork.”

Yolanda Macias, chief motion pictures office of Cineverse, who is partnering with Air Bud Entertainment on the project, added, “Anyone who follows the box office knows that we are experiencing an important moment at the intersection of ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia and millennial parents looking for family-friendly movies to share with their kids. With the return of an iconic franchise that has remained popular since Robert created the OG Air Bud more than 28 years ago, we are offering a real treat that will resonate with fans across generations. This is the ideal first project for us as we expand our theatrical strategy to the kids and family category.“

Air Bud Returns starts filming on October 1 in Fort Langley, British Columbia — the same location where the original movie was shot nearly thirty years ago.