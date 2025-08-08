The makers of Air Bud Returns launch a nationwide talent search for an athletic Golden Retreiver to dominate the court

Great news, sports fans! The lovable golden retriever that flies like Jordan and dunks like Carter, Air Bud, is back! Well, almost. Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment announced today the launch of a nationwide talent search to discover the next golden retriever to carry the 25-year legacy forward—embodying the charm, athleticism, and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character. The next chapter begins with a brand-new feature film written and directed by Air Bud creator Robert Vince. Air Bud Returns marks the reboot of the iconic family franchise, arriving in theaters in Summer 2026.

Per today’s press release for the Air Bud Returns talent search:

“Starting this month, the studios are inviting dog owners across the country to submit their purebred golden retrievers to be part of the Air Bud legacy. To take part in the search, participants simply visit the official Air Bud site, where fans can follow the journey as the star search begins: www.airbud.com/thesearch. All submissions will be eligible to win a variety of prizes as the film’s release approaches, from official Air Bud jerseys and signed movie merchandise to a trip to the Hollywood premiere.

Air Bud Entertainment has partnered with Birds & Animals Unlimited, Hollywood’s premier animal trainers, to fill a variety of positions on the film, from featured appearances to participation in promotional events and fan experiences. Air Bud Returns kicks off the eighth film collaboration between director Robert Vince and lead animal trainer Mark Forbes.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Air Bud Returns:

“In Air Bud Returns, 12-year-old Jacob has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield. There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a neglected golden retriever he names Buddy. Together, they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot!”

Are we entering a new golden (retriever) age of wholesome family entertainment? I can’t recall the last time a movie like Air Bud made headlines, let alone sounded like it’s a genuine effort to become more than straight-to-DVD bargain bin fodder. We love to see it!

Do you have a golden retriever worth entering into the Air Bud Returns talent search? If your answer is yet, why not try to make them a star?