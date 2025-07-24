Air Bud Returns: Buddy’s still got game as the 15th installment of the franchise sets summer 2026 release

“ Ain’t no rules says the dog can’t play basketball. ” Variety reports that the Air Bud franchise is set to return to theaters in summer 2026 with Air Bud Returns, which will be the fifteenth installment of the… wait, what? How the hell have there been fourteen Air Bud movies? Seriously, how did that happen? Holy shit.

Anyway, Air Bud Returns will be written and directed by Robert Vance, who has produced the entire franchise and written and directed ten of the previous movies. Again, what the hell? I know I haven’t been the target audience for these movies in quite some time, but damn, they were so much more prolific than I’d ever imagined.

The new film will follow Jacob, a 12-year-old who has always dreamt of being a star basketball player. “ After the passing of his father, that dream felt even more impossible. But everything changes when he and his mom move into his dad’s childhood home in Fernfield, ” reads the synopsis. “ There, Jacob discovers an original VHS of the ‘Air Bud’ movie in his father’s belongings and has a chance meeting of a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together they embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits, and chase a championship. Through it all they learn to play from the heart, believe in each other, and always take the shot! “

In a statement, Vance said, “ ‘Air Bud Returns’ isn’t just another sequel or remake — it’s a unique story. This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG ‘Air Bud’ with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it’s a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork. ”

Yolanda Macias, chief motion pictures office of Cineverse, who is partnering with Air Bud Entertainment on the project, added, “ Anyone who follows the box office knows that we are experiencing an important moment at the intersection of ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia and millennial parents looking for family-friendly movies to share with their kids. With the return of an iconic franchise that has remained popular since Robert created the OG Air Bud more than 28 years ago, we are offering a real treat that will resonate with fans across generations. This is the ideal first project for us as we expand our theatrical strategy to the kids and family category. “

Air Bud Returns will start filming in Fort Langley, British Columbia, this summer, the same location where the original movie was shot nearly thirty years ago.