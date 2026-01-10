Alamo Drafthouse is going mobile for food orders to ‘Protect the Moviegoing Experience,’ or so they say

As someone with hardcore ADHD, I can’t help but get distracted when servers bring food into a theater, perhaps as part of a VIP experience. My unruly brain clocks them the moment they enter the theater, follows them to the designated row, as my eyes watch them navigate the other guests to deliver snacky treats to the party in question. I don’t mind it during the previews. That’s whatever. But when the movie’s already started, that’s a problem. Thankfully, Alamo Drafthouse is thinking about people like me, as they plan to implement a new mobile ordering program that limits interactions between servers and theater guests. Starting in February, the boutique cinema will transition from the traditional pen-and-paper mode to a digital system, enabling guests to browse the menu, place orders before and during the film, and pay directly from their phones.

How will the new mobile ordering system work?

According to Variety, the custom-built, dark-screen system is designed to minimize interruptions that currently occur as guests place orders and pay their checks while the movie is playing. Obviously, guests will need to use their phones to order food, which could introduce unwanted distractions. Still, Alamo Drafthouse maintains that its famous “no talking, no texting” policy will remain in place and enforceable by employees.

Alamo Drafthouse on the benefits of a mobile system

“Alamo Drafthouse’s new approach aims to improve efficiency while continuing to protect what makes the brand special: an elevated, immersive, and a more distraction-free way to enjoy movies,” the company noted in a press release.

According to Alamo Drafthouse, the new mobile system will not result in layoffs, and all base wages will remain the same.

“We continue to evolve, as we must, to protect the Alamo movie-going experience as the entertainment landscape shifts around us, without ever losing sight of who we are,” said Michael Kustermann, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “Putting ordering control directly in our guests’ hands allows us to move faster and more efficiently, creating a smoother, more responsive experience without added distraction. This new service model is a custom, smart, and flexible way to strengthen our long-term health, protect our future, and ensure we can continue serving our guests, supporting our team, and reaffirming our love of cinema for years to come, no matter what’s happening around us.”

What could possibly go wrong?

Alamo Drafthouse wants us to believe that this new system will enhance the moviegoing experience. I have my doubts. As much of an introvert as I am, I often enjoy my interactions with the staff of my local Cineplex theater. They’re always pleasant to speak to and offer great menu suggestions and deals that I might otherwise overlook. Beyond the limited social interaction, I’m getting caught up on the part that says the “Alamo Drafthouse locations will utilize a digital system that will let the guests browse the menu, order prior to and during the film, and pay directly from their phones.” Is it me, or does ordering food “during the film” sound like a violation of the venue’s “no texting” policy? Is clicking around a menu not similar to texting? In either situation, you’re on your phone, and the screen, regardless of its luminosity, is glowing, casting light around you. No one wants that.

Moreover, allowing guests to order food during the movie means servers must navigate the aisles during a film’s runtime. That’s like, golden rule number one, broken. I’m also concerned about people’s ability to use whatever app the Alamo Drafthouse uses to encourage mobile orders. Have you ever stood behind someone who doesn’t know how to use the self-checkout section at a supermarket or department store? It’s pure chaos when that person is unfamiliar with the technology. I’m imagining octogenarians struggling to order their mid-movie ginger ale and soft pretzels, squinting at their phone screens and frustratingly stabbing at the device. Is this a stretch? Am I being too judgmental? I’ve seen similar situations happen.

Finally, Alamo Drafthouse states that the new system won’t result in job losses. However, what if this is simply the tip of the iceberg? We’re already automating the ordering experience. Companies are already obsessed with finding ways to cut corners, especially in an industry that’s struggling to put asses in seats. Maybe it’s my paranoia, but who’s to say this system doesn’t lead to more extreme measures? The day I see a robot that can climb stairs delivering my nachos and pop, I riot.