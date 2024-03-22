Hold your bladders: Drafthouse to host nine-film Star Wars marathon for 21 hours worth of the Skywalker Saga

May the Force be with your ability to control your bowels when Alamo Drafthouse hosts a nine-film Star Wars marathon on May 3-4, resulting in 21 hours worth of adventure in a galaxy far, far away. This year’s May the 4th celebration is about endurance when the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission location in San Francisco screens every movie in the Skywalker Saga back-to-back. The reason to buy a pack of adult diapers begins on May 3 with The Phantom Menace and ends the next day with The Rise of Skywalker.

While 21 hours of Star Wars is child’s play for many hardcore fans, casual padawans can rest knowing there will be breaks and “unlimited coffee and water” to keep you going throughout the experience. Marathon attendees can also enjoy Star Wars-themed food items, an elaborate Star Wars-themed lobby for socializing and photo ops, games, and trivia sessions between each chapter of the beloved space opera.

But wait, there’s more! Audience members can purchase unique marathon-inspired merchandise, including pint glasses and T-shirts. Additionally, the 501st Legion, a group of costumed enthusiasts known for their local charity and volunteer work, will march through the theater to make the experience more memorable and raise awareness for their worthy cause.

“Some of us grew up with the original trilogy, some of us with the prequels, and some with the sequels,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “This event brings all fans together for one epic celebration, and that really is a testament to the power of cinema and the theatrical experience, as well as the incredible impact Star Wars has had on pop culture.”

How many Star Wars movies can you endure before running to the nearest restroom at lightspeed? What’s the longest movie marathon you’ve ever experienced in theaters or at home? I once watched The Burbs nine times in a row while packing to move out of my parent’s house, though I’m unsure if that counts. Do you want to attend the Alamo Drafthouse Star Wars marathon? What color lightsaber will you wield for the event? My favorite is Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.