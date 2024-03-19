Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer gives a preview of villain-centric series

Yesterday, the Disney+ streaming service announced that the latest Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, is set to premiere (with two episodes) on June 4th – and with that announcement came the promise that a trailer for the show would arrive online today. True to their word, Disney+ has now dropped a trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte online, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Set hundreds of years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era of the franchise. The series stars Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Charlie Barnett (You), Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), Joonas Suotamon (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

Here’s the logline: An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The Acolyte creator Lesyle Headland has said that the series will flip the script from other Star Wars stories as it won’t always be told from the perspective of the Jedi. “ I think that what makes this show different and interesting is that it’s from the perspective of the villains of Star Wars . These are people who are using the Force in their own way, dipping into the darker sides of the Force and are doing it without being sanctioned by the larger institution, which, in this case, is the Jedi. ” Headland added that the series will feature “ more Jedi than you’ve seen in any of the Star Wars content, ” but also more “ morally ambiguous characters ” as well.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will run for eight episodes, and the first two will be available to watch as of June 4th. Will you be watching the show? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.