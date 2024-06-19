Star Wars: The Acolyte creator on cliffhanger ending of the latest episode (SPOILERS)

SPOILERS for the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte. The latest episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte set the stage for the second half of the season with a major cliffhanger ending, which featured the terrifying appearance of Mae’s mysterious master.

Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jedi Knight Yord (Charlie Barnett), Padawan Jecki (Dafne Keen), Osha (Amandla Stenberg), and a few other Jedi arrive on the planet of Khofar in search of Mae and the Wookie Jedi Kelnacca (Joonas Suatamo). However, Mae has had a change of heart and plans to surrender to Kelnacca, but upon her arrival at the Jedi’s hut, she discovers that the Wookie has already been killed, just as the Jedi search party approaches. In a rather eerie scene, the master floats down from the jungle and calmly approaches Osha before igniting a red lightsaber and casually tossing her to the side. As the other Jedi charge forward, the master uses the Force to send them all flying backwards, and the episode cuts to black.

Picking up from that cliffhanger, the next episode of The Acolyte will likely feature one hell of a lightsaber battle between the master and the various Jedi (there’s a reason they brought along a few Jedi red shirts). Series creator Leslye Headland spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the master and what we may learn about him in the upcoming episodes.

I find him to be very scary,” Headland said. “I think that because this is a show about the bad guys, he is incredibly powerful, menacing, all of those things.” She added that we should get some answers about the mysterious villain, saying, “You are going to get, I would say, drawn into his world a bit, and it’ll be a little different.The Acolyte creator teased that this is just the beginning of the action as we enter the second half of the season. “Hopefully it just continues down that road for people,” Headland said. “You have to keep watching the show, and I think the audience will continue to be excited by where we end each episode.

Despite a rather divided reaction, The Acolyte has proven to be a success for Disney+, with the streaming service’s biggest series premiere of the year. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
