Alamo Drafthouse is closing six theaters in Texas and Minnesota after the franchisee declares bankruptcy

It’s a sad day for moviegoers living in Texas and Minnesota as Alamo Drafthouse closes its doors in six locations after the franchise filed for bankruptcy. The closures include five locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and a Minnesota theater in Woodbury. The closures are already in effect, with termination of employment contracts to follow immediately. A message to employees is circulating online mentioning the company losing $1 million in 2023. The reality is that Alamo Drafthouse has been fighting an uphill battle since the pandemic. People go to the theater less than they used to, not even for quality cinema experiences like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Beyond the pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse suffered a tremendous loss during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, when new films were slow to open and streaming services pumped out movies like they were going out of style. Many people became comfortable staying at home or waiting for new releases to hit digital retailers shortly after opening in theaters. As the window from theatrical release to home viewing shortened, the urgency to pay outrageous prices for the silver screen waned.

The message to employees also states, “We are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities. All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country.”

A press release announcing the bankruptcy, Two is One, One is None, LLC said it had “infused more than $3.5 million dollars in new capital, into payroll and operations in 2023” while attempting to cut costs and avoid closures.

“We are very disappointed to learn today that our franchisee, which operates five locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX and one in Woodbury, MN has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is closing their business effective immediately. We are heartbroken for the franchisee’s teammates and the local film communities, however, we are working as quickly as possible to get Alamo Drafthouse Cinema back up and running in these cities. All other Alamo Drafthouse locations are operating as normal, with continued expansion plans across the country.” – Alamo Drafthouse spokesperson

Alamo Drafthouse continues to fight the good fight while recuperating from hard times. There are now 35 locations nationwide, 15 of which are franchise locations and 20 of which are corporately owned. It’s up to audiences to frequent the theater and cinema owners to entice people to spend their hard-earned money and time on the boutique movie-going experience. I have at least one friend devastated by today’s news, and I’m sure they’re not alone. Are you upset about the Alamo Drafthouse closures? Do you live in the area where the closures are taking place? Let us know in the comments section below.