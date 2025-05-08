Alan Cumming teases fighting Pedro Pascal in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday

Alan Cumming is not abiding by the usual Marvel secrecy with his return as Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday. The ambitious new entry will not only attempt to harken back to the MCU’s glory days, but it will attempt to adapt the Doctor Doom character in a more faithful way, plus include some multiverse action with Fox’s X-Men cast returning. This is only Cumming’s second foray into the superhero world after he turned down the chance to cameo in X-Men: The Last Stand. However, the seasoned actor isn’t quite as tight-lipped as Marvel’s actors usually are with film details.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cumming appeared on an interview with Buzzfeed UK, where he may have spilt a detail about fighting Mr. Fantastic from the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He explained, “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. Twenty-three years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.” Then, he continues,





I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ And they said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.”

It isn’t a rarity in the Avengers movies that our heroes come to fight each other in a multitude of situations despite being on the same side, so it stands to assume that the X-Men and Fantastic Four will come to some blows during the film.