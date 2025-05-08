Alan Cumming teases fighting Pedro Pascal in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday

Alan Cumming is not abiding by the usual Marvel secrecy with his return as Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday. The ambitious new entry will not only attempt to harken back to the MCU’s glory days, but it will attempt to adapt the Doctor Doom character in a more faithful way, plus include some multiverse action with Fox’s X-Men cast returning. This is only Cumming’s second foray into the superhero world after he turned down the chance to cameo in X-Men: The Last Stand. However, the seasoned actor isn’t quite as tight-lipped as Marvel’s actors usually are with film details.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cumming appeared on an interview with Buzzfeed UK, where he may have spilt a detail about fighting Mr. Fantastic from the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He explained, “I was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene and I just think, I’m 60 years old. Twenty-three years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then. And now I’m back doing it. And that, to me, is hilarious.” Then, he continues,
I'm sort of learning these fights and I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' And they said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something."
It isn’t a rarity in the Avengers movies that our heroes come to fight each other in a multitude of situations despite being on the same side, so it stands to assume that the X-Men and Fantastic Four will come to some blows during the film.
Recently, Cumming commented on the makeup process for Nightcrawler and how it had advanced considerably since X2. Cumming would pass on X-Men: The Last Stand since he didn’t find the transformation into the character worth it for such a short screen time as it would take over four hours. This is not the case anymore. He explained on Today, “I’ve had some makeup tests already for the role, but what’s great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it’s only 90 minutes.” He added, “Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn’t decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It’s a game-changer. I’m going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely.”