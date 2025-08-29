Alan Ritchson doesn’t think he’ll be Batman, but he might still end up in the DC Universe after meeting with James Gunn

While Robert Pattinson’s side-universe of DC’s famous caped crusader experienced delays, the sequel to his film, The Batman, is finally seeing progress with James Gunn seeing the script. All of the waiting has Pattinson joking that he’ll be “old Batman” when cameras finally roll. However, the new DCU, headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran, will still need to find a new Bruce Wayne for their in-universe version for Batman: The Brave and the Bold. As always, fans would throw around their casting wishlist and Reacher star Alan Ritchson is a favorite to don the cowl for the new continuity.

Ritchson sits down with Variety to promote his upcoming film, Motor City, when he reveals that he has, in fact, spoken with James Gunn about a certain vigilante of the night. The Reacher star didn’t want to throw fuel on the rumor fire, but he did want to clarify,





Well, it’s not rumor that James Gunn is a fan. He said it himself. And am I a fan of James Gunn? Absolutely. I don’t want to mislead people. Words have been exchanged about Batman. But I strongly don’t think that Batman is in my future. I do think there is something in my future with DC. And I would like that to remain true.”

Months ago, Ritchson showed his enthusiasm for the chance to play the Dark Knight when he said, “What’s amazing about this rumor is that James Gunn has come out publicly and said ‘LOL he’s not playing Batman.’ And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I’m playing Batman. Would I play Batman? Yes. You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman. Yeah I would don the suit. ‘Gotham is mine.’”

Motor City is coming our way from Potsy Ponciroli, who previously wrote and directed Old Henry, directed and co-wrote the comedy Super Zeroes, directed the crime comedy Greedy People, and created the CMT series Still the King… Although, at the moment he might be best known for being the person who was hired to write the long-awaited Goonies sequel. Written by Chad St. John, Motor City stars Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber. It will be a gritty action noir that is said to have only four lines of dialogue in the whole movie.

