Alien: Romulus director teases first trailer dropping tomorrow

It’s been a big week for trailers already, with new trailers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Star Wars: The Acolyte dropping today, and tomorrow will be no exception. Judging by a tweet from Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez, the first trailer for the highly anticipated Alien sequel will finally be released tomorrow. I can’t wait!

Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, Alien: Romulus will follow “ a group of young people on a distant world who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. ” The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Industry), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home). In addition to directing the movie, Fede Álvarez also co-wrote the script alongside Rodo Sayagues.

According to recent reports, Spaeny plays Rain, the Ripley-esque lead of the film, while David Jonsson plays Andy, her android brother. It’s been said that the main characters are a group of scavengers who stumble upon an abandoned Weyland-Yutani research ship (which is supposedly where the Romulus of the title comes from), but surprise, surprise, they unwittingly unleash the dreaded xenomorphs.

I’m excited to see a more down-and-dirty Alien movie once again, and I remain hopeful that the director of Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe will bring the goods. To that end, Isabela Merced has teased a rather disgusting scene which caused those watching it to turn away.

“ When we were doing reshoots, Fede Álvarez gave me the iPad where he watches playback, and he had the movie pulled up. So I told him I wanted to see parts of it, and he showed it to me, ” Merced said last month. “ I was the one holding the iPad, and there were ten people around me watching it on the iPad. So there’s a scene that I’m in, and they all had to turn away. Not one person stayed looking at that iPad because it was so disgusting. And I was watching it like this … (Merced pretends to hold an iPad with a mesmerized look on her face.) I was so excited. (Laughs.) I love sci-fi, I do. So he let me watch half the movie on the iPad. I said [to Fede], “If the iPad is heavy, I can carry it for you. I can hold it.” (Laughs.) So I’m really, really excited for that one. Again, I’m lucky enough to be a part of these projects with the best of the best. I can’t believe it. I’m so in shock, and I don’t know when I’m going to wake up. “

Be sure to check back here tomorrow for the release of the first trailer for Alien: Romulus, which hits theaters on August 16th.