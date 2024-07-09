All My Friends Are Dead trailer: JoJo Siwa deadly sins slasher reaches theatres and VOD in August

At one point, Saw VI director Kevin Greutert was on board to direct a slasher movie called All My Friends Are Dead … but then Greutert got busy working on Saw X and ended up handing the helm over to Marcus Dunstan – the director of The Collector and The Collection and co-writer of Saw VI (not to mention Saw IV, Saw V, Saw 3D, and the upcoming Saw XI). All My Friends Are Dead, which is now going by the full title #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead, went into production a year ago with Dunstan at the helm, and now it’s aiming for an August 2nd theatrical, digital, and VOD release. With that date just three weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

John Baldecchi is producing #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead with Kirk Shaw and Stephanie Rennie, while Dominic Ianno, Sarah Donnelly, Jason Resnick, Suraj Gohill, Dan Rubin, Chris McGurk, Yolanda Macias, and Brad Miska serve as executive producers. Scripted by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum, the film will tell the following story: A group of close college friends get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins .

The film stars Jade Pettyjohn, Jennifer Ens, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Michaella Russell, Julian Haig, Justin Derickson, Cardi Wong, Jack Doupe-Smith, and Jojo Siwa.

#AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead was financed by Banc of California and Budding Equity, among others. Cinedigm holds the North American rights. Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting and Cinedigm, had this to say about the project: “ Scream has revitalized the ‘90s slasher and All My Friends Are Dead delivers all the gory fun of those classic films with modern flair. It’s going to deliver all of the gory goods that horror fans expect to see when Marcus Dunstan gets behind the camera. “

What did you think of the #AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.