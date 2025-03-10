Episodes of Andor Season One are available to watch on Hulu and YouTube ahead of the Star Wars series’s anticipated return

We’re weeks away from the premiere of Andor Season 2, and Disney+ wants Star Wars fans to be primed and ready for the show’s return. To catch everyone up on the series, Disney+ and Lucasfilm are bringing the first full season of Andor to Hulu until April 22, and episodes 1-3 are also available on the Disney+ YouTube channel. Additionally, a newly released 14-minute Season 1 recap is on YouTube, offering viewers a quick refresher before the new season begins.

On Thursday, March 13, at 12:00 P.M. PT, tune in to “Andor Season 1 with Tony Gilroy,” a live re-watch event on YouTube with select talent. The one-hour broadcast, hosted by Andor creator Tony Gilroy, will include a discussion with special guests about Season 1, reactions to key scenes, behind-the-scenes information, and the opportunity for fans to ask questions. Following the live event, clips will be available across the Disney+, Hulu, and Star Wars YouTube and social channels.

Here’s the official synopsis for Andor Season 2 courtesy of Disney and Lucasfilm:

“The second season takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.”

Like the first season, Andor Season 2 splits into story sections, with the final season unfolding over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of the series debuts on April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

Created by Tony Gilroy (Nightcrawler, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Andor is shaping up to become one of the biggest Star Wars events of the year, with the missing pieces of Cassian’s story about to be revealed. The new season of Andor looks positively stunning, and we’re excited to see how the events leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story shake out.