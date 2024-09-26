Angelina Jolie sings music in different eras of life in the new teaser for Netflix’s Maria

The film has been making the rounds on the film festival circuit and even garnered an eight-minute standing ovation from the Venice Film Festival.

The emotional teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Maria has been released. The trailer proudly displays the movie as an official selection in this year’s festival circuit, which includes the Venice Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, the New York International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The film stars Angelina Jolie as the titular character — Maria Callas. She is joined by Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Valeria Golino, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Haluk Bilginer in the cast.

The official synopsis reads,

“Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain’s operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.”

Pablo Larraín, director of Jackie and Spencer, helms the film from a script by writer Steven Knight. Larraín also produces the movie alongside Juan De Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach and Lorenzo Mieli.

Larraín tells Netflix Tudum about his excitement in taking on this project, “I’m excited to partner again with the Netflix team who care so passionately about movies. This film is my most personal work yet. It is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas who, after dedicating her life to performing for audiences around the world, decides finally to find her own voice, her own identity, and sing for herself. I’m deeply honored to tell this story and share it with audiences worldwide like Maria did with her life.”

MARIA. Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Maria. Cr. Pablo Larraín/Netflix © 2024.

MARIA. BTS – (L to R) Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas and Director Pablo Larraín on the set of Maria. Cr. Pax Jolie-Pitt/Netflix © 2024.

MARIA. BTS – (L to R) Caspar Phillipson as JFK, Director Pablo Larraín and Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas on the set of Maria. Cr. Pax Jolie-Pitt/Netflix © 2024.