Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s A Simple Favor sequel gets a title change as the film prepares to screen during SXSW’s opening night

And now for a different kind of Blake Lively news! Plans for the annual SXSW festival are heating up, and we’ve learned that Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s A Simple Favor sequel is getting a title chance in addition to screening during the celebration’s opening night. The sequel, now titled Another Simple Favor, finds Lively and Kendrick reprising their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, respectively. Briefly, it sounded like Another Simple Favor would be shelved because of Blake Lively’s ongoing feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. However, Another Simple Favor director Paul Feig said, “This is total BS. The movie is finished and coming out soon.”

Feig directs the sequel from a screenplay by Jessica Sharzer. Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. Allison Janey, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Perkins, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Kelly McCormack, Aparna Nancheria, and Bashir Salahuddin also star.

Another Simple Favor follows the release of Feig’s 2018 dark comedy A Simple Favor. It focuses on Stephanie, a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily, a secretive upper-class woman with a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate. A Simple Favor holds an 84% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes after 258 reviews.

A Simple Favor cast members Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney will all reprise their roles from the first movie. Feig and Laura Fischer produce Another Simple Favor for Feigco Entertainment, while Jessica Sharzer serves as executive producer.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” said Feig. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event that I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.”

Are you excited about Another Simple Favor hitting screens? Let us know in the comments section below.