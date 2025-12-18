Apex: Charlize Theron goes full Cliffhanger in first-look at Netflix thriller

Charlize Theron will soon be seen in Apex, a Netflix survival thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins. The film has been described as Free Solo meets The Silence of the Lambs. Theron stars as “ a rock climber and adrenaline junkie who finds out that nature isn’t the only dangerous element out to get her when she sets out on an expedition in the wild. ” Taron Egerton plays a stalking psychopath, with Eric Bana playing the partner of Theron’s character. People released a handful of first-look images from Apex, and you can check out a few of those below.

Apex First-look Images

Charlize Theron Really Got into Climbing for Apex

“ I had never climbed, except for trees when I was a kid in Africa, ” she said. “ It’s great. It’s so much fun. In this case, I was climbing a lot. I was climbing pretty much every day. And when I got to Australia I was kayaking a lot. That’s a massive workout. I was just getting a strong as I could because I climb all of the actual mountains in the movie. I’m climbing all of it — and I’m climbing it barefoot on my own raw feet. ”

Getting to play the villain also gives Egerton a role he doesn’t usually tackle, and he sports a shaved head. “ I was very excited by not having to worry about what my hair looked like every day, ” he said. I hear that. Apex will debut on Netflix on April 24, 2026.

Theron’s Recent Projects

She recently returned for The Old Guard 2, which debuted on Netflix this summer. As for a third installment, Theron said she wasn’t confident that the streaming service would move forward. “ Oh, never confident, no, ” she said. “ One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. “

Theron is also part of the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. She plays Circe, a goddess and witch who encounters Odysseus (Matt Damon) and his crew on the island of Aeaea. A prologue has been screened ahead of IMAX 70mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another, and the reactions have been hugely positive. The film will be released on July 17, 2026.