Avengers: Endgame will return to theaters in 2026 ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Before Avengers: Doomsday touches down in theaters on December 18, 2026, Disney will fire up the hype machine by re-releasing Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film ever, in theaters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame returns to cinemas on September 25, 2026, although the duration of its run is unknown.

Why Disney/Marvel is re-releasing Endgame again in 2026

It’s easy to understand why Disney and Marvel would want to re-release Avengers: Endgame ahead of Doomsday, as the Russo brothers direct Endgame, which features a powerhouse performance by Robert Downey Jr. The trio returns to the Marvel Universe for Doomsday, though Downey is playing the classic villain Victor Von Doom in Doomsday. Slapping Endgame on the big screen again will remind audiences of the trio’s creative prowess and chemistry, adding fuel to the fire for an event film featuring characters from Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and X-Men franchises.

Endgame is now the second-highest-grossing film of all time domestically with $858 million, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed $937 million. Additionally, it is the second-highest-grossing U.S. film of all time internationally with $1.941 billion, behind only Avatar’s $2.138 billion.

What was it like to see Avengers: Endgame the fist time around?

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, a two-part event that remains one of the most significant cultural touchstones in cinema of the past several decades. Everything the Marvel Cinematic Universe had built to that point mattered more than ever as Thanos threatened to unmake reality as we know it. Endgame not only picked up the Infinity War ball and ran with it, but it spiked that sucker into the ground while audiences let out a deafening roar of excitement. I can still recall the fever pitch of anticipation the night I went to see Avengers: Endgame. The crowd was positively buzzing during the final battle, and I had trouble hearing the movie during that scene where all the portals open up. While I’m not sure that a re-release of Endgame can recapture that magic, it’s a fantastic opportunity for those who missed the movie in theaters the first time around, or want to take another ride on one of Marvel Studios‘ most incredible and most exhilarating cinematic roller coasters.