Awesome Art We've Found Around The Net: A Clockwork Orange, The Crow, Dune, Robocop, Us, X-Men

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

A Clockwork Orange by Graham Corcoran

The Crow by Serhan Soner

Devastator by Terry Huddleston

Dune Part Two by Matthew Ceo

Kill Bill Vol. 1 by Dave Merrell

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by Julien Rico Jr.

Robocop by G.R. David

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back by Sam Mayle

Us by Zack Blanks

X-Men by Patrick Brown

