Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Aquaman, Leon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Willy Wonka

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom by Bartos Gyorgy
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey by Ian Permana
Léon by Raman Joldoshbek
Napoleon by Ludo D.RODRIGUEZ-PASCAL
Oppenheimer by Wagner Diesel
Pokémon by Ein Lee
Poor Things by Mark Levy
Sunshine by Laszlo Nagy
Tombstone by James H Neal
Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory by Raf Banzuela
