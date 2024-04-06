Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Julien Rico

For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net.” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up-and-coming, or well-established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].This month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Julien Rico

Julien Rico (aka Rico Jr) is a French graphic designer, illustrator and poster artist who creates striking minimalist posters and illustrations for independent, creative agencies and studios such as Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Lionsgate and more.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

RICO JR.: I have been drawing for as long as I can remember, with a love and passion for pop culture, cinema and comics.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

Albert Uderzo (astérix), Steve Ditko (Spider-Man) and Drew Struzan (Star Wars)

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

Doaly, Orlando Arocena and Jim Lee

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Create to tell something very personal, on subjects that are really close to your heart. Draw what you want to see not what others expect you to do.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

To keep creating official projects for my childhood and nowadays favorite franchises, while surprising myself and the audience.

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

Back to the future, Robocop, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Man of Steel.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Rico Jr. as we continue to follow his journey across his Website and social media hubs: Instagram / X / Facebook / Linkedin / Behance / Store

Alien

Asterix & Obelix The Middle Kingdom

Batman

The Boy And The Heron

Christopher Nolan

Darth Vader

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Guillermo Del Toro

IT

John Wick Chapter 4

Kong: Skull Island

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Mask

Obi-Wan Kenobi

One Piece

Oppenheimer

Overlord

Prey

Robocop

Spider-Man: The Animated Series

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Top Gun: Maverick

The X-Men