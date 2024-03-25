Sydney Sweeney confirms her Barbarella reboot is still in the works, no comment on Edgar Wright’s involvement

Jean-Claude Forest created the heroine Barbarella in the pages of V Magazine back in 1962, and it only took six years for director Roger Vardim (and a small army of screenwriters) to bring the character to the screen in the film Barbarella (watch it HERE), where she was played by Jane Fonda. A sequel called Barbarella Goes Down never made it into production, but talks of a Barbarella reboot have been bouncing around for decades, with Rose McGowan, Halle Berry, and Kate Beckinsale being among those who have been considered for the title role. Robert Rodriguez was going to direct the new film at one point, Robert Luketic at another. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade wrote a screenplay, and were later attached to a TV adaptation that had Nicolas Winding Refn at the helm. None of these ever got the greenlight. About a year and a half ago, it was announced that Sony Pictures had chosen Sydney Sweeney to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie – and Sweeney has since admitted that one reason why she agreed to be in Madame Web was so she could establish a working relationship with Sony that benefitted Barbarella. While making an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Sweeney confirmed that her Barbarella is still in the works… but had no comment on the rumors that Edgar Wright might direct the film.

When asked if the project is moving forward and why she was drawn to the title character, Sweeney said (with thanks to Superhero Hype for the transcription), “ It is. I mean, Barbarella is just such a fun character to explore. She really just embraces her femininity and her sexuality, and I love that. She uses sex as a weapon and I think it’s such an interesting way into a sci-fi world. I’ve always wanted to do sci-fi. So we’ll see what happens. “

Host Josh Horowitz asked if Edgar Wright is really in talks to direct the film, but Sweeney dodged the question and only acknowledged that Wright has become an acquaintance.

If you’re not familiar with the Barbarella character, Wikipedia has some information: “Barbarella: a young woman who travels from planet to planet and has numerous adventures, often involving sex. The aliens she meets often seduce her, and she also experiments with a ‘machine excessive’ or ‘orgasmatron.'”

