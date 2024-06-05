Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree in the trailer for Full Moon production

I have been a fan of Charles Band’s company Full Moon since I was a kid, and I have also been a fan of drive-in critic and movie host Joe Bob Briggs since I was a kid. So it’s fun to see those worlds colliding in the trailer for an upcoming Full Moon release, the goofball comedy Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree ! You can check it out in the embed above. The movie will be receiving a streaming release on Full Moon Features, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi sometime this summer.

Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree is the fourth chapter in the franchise that began with Corona Zombies back at the height of the pandemic and has continued through Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King and Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51. All of those movies were released in 2020, so it’s been a while since the last Barbie and Kendra adventure.

Cody Renee Cameron and Robin Sydney star in all of these movies as Barbie and Kendra. Here’s the synopsis for the new one: The bimbos are back in the fourth – and funniest – “Barbie & Kendra” adventure yet! This time, our hapless heroines head to Vegas to crash horror host Joe Bob Briggs’ annual Drive-In movie meltdown and profess their love to the trash lovin’ Texan and his sexy sidekick Darcy. But as the ladies settle in for some primo cinematic slop, they learn that a ruthless land baroness Stu Dio is planning to turn their crush’s outdoor horror movie palace into a golf course! They already survived the Corona Zombies, saved the Tiger King, and stormed Area 51. But can Barbie and Kendra save the day, win the hearts of their heroes, AND still have time to catch a crappy flick or two? Find out this summer when BARBIE & KENDRA CRASH JOE BOB’S DRIVE-IN JAMBOREE!

Cameron and Sydney are joined in the cast by Joe Bob Briggs and Diana Prince (a.k.a. Darcy the Mail Girl), with Sleepaway Camp‘s Felissa Rose taking on the role of Stu Dio. Sydney and Band were married at the end of last year, with Joe Bob officiating.

The previous Barbie and Kendra movies were built around stock footage from films like Hell of the Living Dead, Zombies vs. Strippers, Terror in the Jungle, Luana, Space Thing, and The Day Time Ended that was then dubbed over to tell new stories, and it looks like there’s going to be a stock footage element to Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree as well, since there’s some old school Exorcist knock-off footage on display in the trailer.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and will you be checking out Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.