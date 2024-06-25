Full Moon shines a spotlight on Barbie & Kendra series in anticipation of Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob Briggs’ Drive-In Jamboree

Charles Band’s company Full Moon will be releasing the goofball comedy Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree this Friday, June 28th – and in anticipation of that release, the Full Moon streaming service Full Moon Features is shining a spotlight on the entire Barbie and Kendra franchise, a series they say “started out of the necessities of pandemic lockdowns and has since become one of our most beloved franchises!” Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree is the fourth chapter in the franchise that began with Corona Zombies (now known as Barbie & Kendra Meet the Corona Zombies) back at the height of the pandemic and has continued through Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King and Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51. All of those movies were released in 2020, so it’s been a while since the last Barbie and Kendra adventure.

Starting today, Full Moon Features is putting the spotlight on Barbie & Kendra Meet the Corona Zombies: Before they saved the Tiger King, stormed Area 51 and crashed Joe Bobb’s Drive-In, ditzy Barbie and her pretty pal Kendra’s first fandango was in this prime piece of absurdity! Part irreverent satire, part gonzo Italian zombie movie remix, all Full Moon mania, Barbie & Kendra Meet the Corona Zombies will have you smiling so wide, you’ll split your mask-strings!

Tomorrow, the spotlight will be shining on Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King: Called “An oddly cerebral, hilarious exploitation exemplar for the current millennium” (Art Ettinger, editor Ultra Violent Magazine), Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King sees Barbie and Kendra still trapped in their quarantine Hell and fixating hard on a ludicrous show streaming on the BPN (“Big Pussy Network”) that charts the early days of the notorious “Tiger King” himself, Joe Exotic. The ditsy American beauties soon hatch the perfect plan to save the flamboyant – and incarcerated – cat-cuddling madman from a fate worse than Carole Baskin. In the process, they face-down the perils of the jungle and the intrigue of true-crime lunacy all the while never, ever leaving the socially distanced safety of their living room!

Thursday is all about Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51: Get ready for a heady dose of pandemic panic as the sexy and spacey dynamic duo turn on the TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the forbidden fortress of Area 51 and beyond. Combing insanely funny new footage with hilariously re-dubbed retro sci-fi cinema awesomeness (including wild footage from the classic David Friedman ’60s sexploitaion romp Space Thing!), Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51 is wacky “coronasploitation” comedy at its weirdest!

And that brings us to the release of Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree on Friday: The bimbos are back in the fourth – and funniest – “Barbie & Kendra” adventure yet! This time, our hapless heroines head to Vegas to crash horror host Joe Bob Briggs’ annual Drive-In movie meltdown and profess their love to the trash lovin’ Texan and his sexy sidekick Darcy. But as the ladies settle in for some primo cinematic slop, they learn that a ruthless land baroness Stu Dio is planning to turn their crush’s outdoor horror movie palace into a golf course! They already survived the Corona Zombies, saved the Tiger King, and stormed Area 51. But can Barbie and Kendra save the day, win the hearts of their heroes, AND still have time to catch a crappy flick or two? Find out this summer when BARBIE & KENDRA CRASH JOE BOB’S DRIVE-IN JAMBOREE!

Cameron and Sydney are joined in the cast by legendary movie host and drive-in critic Joe Bob Briggs, Diana Prince (a.k.a. Darcy the Mail Girl), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), and Sleepaway Camp‘s Felissa Rose, who takes on the role of Stu Dio. Sydney and Band were married at the end of last year, with Joe Bob officiating.

The first three Barbie and Kendra movies were built around stock footage from films like Hell of the Living Dead, Zombies vs. Strippers, Terror in the Jungle, Luana, Space Thing, and The Day Time Ended that was then dubbed over to tell new stories. There’s going to be a stock footage element to Barbie & Kendra Crash Joe Bob’s Drive-In Jamboree as well, with the 1977 Exorcist knock-off Ruby getting the dubbed-over treatment this time around.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and will you be checking out the Barbie & Kendra series this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.