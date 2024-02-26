Beef season 2: Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Charles Melton & Cailee Spaeny reportedly eyed to star

Netflix hasn’t officially pulled the trigger on Beef season 2, but when it does, it could come with a star-studded cast. According to Deadline, the new season will revolve around two feuding couples. Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are being eyed to play one of the couples, and Charles Melton (May December) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) are being eyed for the other.

As it’s still early on in the process, Deadline admits that there are no deals in place yet but added that the scripts for Beef season 2 were recently turned in. Should everything move ahead, production on the new season could get underway by later summer or fall. Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway have appeared together several times before, most notably in Brokeback Mountain and Love & Other Drugs, so it would be fun to see them share the screen again.

The first season of Beef followed “ the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series. ” The series has been picking up plenty of awards over the last few months, including eight wins at the Emmy Awards last month, including Outstand Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Yeun, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Wong.

Our own Alex Maidy was one of those who loved the first season of Beef. “ I can think of a few series that can compare with the amount of funny and tragedy in Beef while presenting two equally stellar performances from the lead actors, ” Maidy wrote. “ Steven Yeun and Ali Wong had already proven themselves talented, but Lee Sung Jin’s Beef elevates them to a new level. Beef is an incredibly engrossing series from the very first scene and is sure to have everyone talking when it premieres on Netflix. Beef is not the series I was expecting it to be based on the trailer, but it is so much better than I was hoping for. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Jake Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Road House, which will premiere on Prime Video on March 21st, but many believe that the film should get a theatrical release.