Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first look images show Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder back in character

We’ve heard rumblings that a trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , director Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to his 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE) might be dropping online very soon – but while we wait for that trailer to show up, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a pair of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice first look images that show Michael Keaton back in the role of the titular “ghost with the most”, Winona Ryder reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (accompanied by Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia), and also give us a glimpse of new characters played by Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux! You can take a look at these images at the bottom of this article.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

The actors mentioned above are joined in the cast by Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, in an unspecified role. Jenna Ortega’s character is Lydia’s daughter Astrid, but all we know about Justin Theroux’s character is his name: Rory.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to reach theatres on September 6th. Are you looking forward to it? Check out these images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.