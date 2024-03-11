Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer possibly drops within the week as plot details have been revealed

Say it once. Say it twice. Three times a charm. Michael Keaton got to have a hilarious moment at last night’s Oscars with the Batman villains confronting him, and his week looks to be getting better for him as his most anticipated sequel is about to burst from its grave. Keaton recently said in an interview that he has seen Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which he reunites with Tim Burton, and he would surprisingly be moved by how it came out. Keaton stated, “It is really good. And beautiful. Beautiful, you know, physically. You know what I mean? The other one was so fun and exciting visually. It’s all that, but really kind of beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that, you know. Yeah, it’s great.”
World of Reel has now unveiled that the movie has been test screening in California and a trailer may be crossing over into our world fairly soon. The screenings have garnered fairly positive reactions and some plot details have now surfaced. According to World of Reel, the plot synopsis reads, “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the small Vermont town of Winter River. Paranormal empath, Lydia Deetz, begins to see the lecherous demon Beetlejuice, who haunted her as a teenager. His plans to finally marry Lydia are given extra urgency when his dead wife comes to life and begins to stalk the Afterlife hunting for him. Meanwhile, Lydia’s teenage daughter embarks on a romance with a local teen.”
More details from the screening confirm that Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin do not make cameos in the film (however, the movie does have some surprising cameos from other notable actors) and do not expect Willem Dafoe to have a significant amount of screen time. Some of the standout comments refer to the practical visuals. Tim Burton has said before that he’s gone back to basics with special effects and that he approached the sequel like he did with the original one. According to World of Reel, there have been “great things” said “about the visuals. Burton uses a lot of practical effects in this film, and it’s said to be visually beautiful to look at. Also, unlike the original, Michael Keaton’s titular character is the good guy this time around as he helps Lydia (Winona Ryder) find her Daughter and her boyfriend who somehow ended up getting trapped in the afterlife.”
