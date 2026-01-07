David Harbour is stepping away from his role for Tony Gilroy’s upcoming musician drama Behemoth!

Not long after the final episode of Netflix‘s Stranger Things launched, David Harbour is stepping away from his role in Behemoth!, an upcoming drama from Andor and Michael Clayton filmmaker Tony Gilroy, and Searchlight Pictures. Harbour was supposed to feature in the film alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde.

Harbour got overwhelmed by the end of Stranger Things

According to multiple sources familiar with Gilroy’s new film, Harbour was “overwhelmed” by the end of Netflix’s Stranger Things, a monolithic entertainment milestone saddled with non-stop promotion, intense feelings, and relentless theorycrafting, as well as fans gone wild. Rather than embracing the madness, Harbour did not participate in a red-carpet event at the Paley Center in New York City, citing scheduling conflicts. Harbour also skipped the finale screening and the associated conversation event. Before bowing out of the red-carpet walk, a report from TMZ said Harbour had allegedly taken a man’s hat at an Encinitas, California, gastropub and left with it. According to footage of the incident, the man eventually retrieved his hat outside the venue, but only after exchanging heated words with Harbour about the confusing altercation. TMZ reports that the incident did not escalate to physical violence.

Turning our attention back to Gilroy’s Behemoth!, two sources indicate that Harbour’s role has been recast, although his replacement remains unknown at this time.

What is Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! about?

An official plot synopsis for Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! is unavailable. However, a logline for the project says the film follows “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles,” with the drama serving as “a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.” Gilroy also serves as a producer alongside Sanne Wohlenberg.

While David Harbour is no longer a part of Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!, his Stranger Things co-stars continue to enjoy watching the internet lose itself over the show’s epic series finale. Yesterday, we learned that Stranger Things set a New Year’s Day record for Netflix by climbing to the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s English TV list with 31.5 million views. The season also officially joined the Most Popular English TV list, assuming the No. 9 spot with 105.7 million total views. Stranger Things 4 currently holds the No. 3 spot.