Movie News

David Harbour is stepping away from his role for Tony Gilroy’s upcoming musician drama Behemoth!

By
Posted 1 hour ago

Not long after the final episode of Netflix‘s Stranger Things launched, David Harbour is stepping away from his role in Behemoth!, an upcoming drama from Andor and Michael Clayton filmmaker Tony Gilroy, and Searchlight Pictures. Harbour was supposed to feature in the film alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde.

Harbour got overwhelmed by the end of Stranger Things

According to multiple sources familiar with Gilroy’s new film, Harbour was “overwhelmed” by the end of Netflix’s Stranger Things, a monolithic entertainment milestone saddled with non-stop promotion, intense feelings, and relentless theorycrafting, as well as fans gone wild. Rather than embracing the madness, Harbour did not participate in a red-carpet event at the Paley Center in New York City, citing scheduling conflicts. Harbour also skipped the finale screening and the associated conversation event. Before bowing out of the red-carpet walk, a report from TMZ said Harbour had allegedly taken a man’s hat at an Encinitas, California, gastropub and left with it. According to footage of the incident, the man eventually retrieved his hat outside the venue, but only after exchanging heated words with Harbour about the confusing altercation. TMZ reports that the incident did not escalate to physical violence.

Turning our attention back to Gilroy’s Behemoth!, two sources indicate that Harbour’s role has been recast, although his replacement remains unknown at this time.

What is Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! about?

An official plot synopsis for Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth! is unavailable. However, a logline for the project says the film follows “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles,” with the drama serving as “a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.” Gilroy also serves as a producer alongside Sanne Wohlenberg.

While David Harbour is no longer a part of Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!, his Stranger Things co-stars continue to enjoy watching the internet lose itself over the show’s epic series finale. Yesterday, we learned that Stranger Things set a New Year’s Day record for Netflix by climbing to the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s English TV list with 31.5 million views. The season also officially joined the Most Popular English TV list, assuming the No. 9 spot with 105.7 million total views. Stranger Things 4 currently holds the No. 3 spot.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,945 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 6 days ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.