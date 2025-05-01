Ben Mendelsohn talks returning as Director Krennic for season 2 of Andor

Andor season 2 has premiered on Disney+ and just like the first season, the reception has been quite positive. In the review from JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy, he gives the new season a perfect 10 score, saying, “This is a fantastic season that never panders through fan service but is absolutely worth watching for Star Wars fans and non-fans alike. Andor‘s second season is amazing and only disappointing because it is the last season in this series.” While the show is a prequel to a prequel of Star Wars, this season leads right up to Rogue One and sees the return of Ben Mendelsohn in the role of the Empire’s Director Krennic.

Mendelsohn recently sat down with Variety to discuss coming back to a galaxy far, far away. When asked when he was first approached to reprise his role from Rogue One, Mendelsohn explained, “Quite a while ago, not that long after the first season. Tony just said, ‘Would you be amenable to coming back and just doing a few scenes?’ To which I was like, ‘F*ck yeah, absolutely.’ Michael Clayton is somewhere in my 25 most-loved films of all time. And Krennic and the whole Star Wars experience was a really good one for me. But I had no idea how good it was going to be. It’s taken me by joyous surprise.”

He, then, continued to expound on his reaction that he would be participating on the spin-off series, “Oh, well, Andor is such a brilliantly crafted and mature take on that universe. When these super brains decide to tackle one of the genres, like a horror genre or a science fiction genre, they just bring so much to it. The Gilroys as a family are able to do high concept stuff in a way that is really digestible and fun.”