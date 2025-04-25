Andor creator is glad they never went through with the five-season plan: “We had no idea what we were getting into”

Andor was originally conceived as a five-season series, but creator Tony Gilroy is grateful they didn’t go through with it. “ When we finally were making the show and trying to think of what we were going to do next, it was already clear to us that we had no idea what we were getting into when we started, ” Gilroy told GamesRadar+. “ We really didn’t know. “

He continued, “ I mean, it’s as if you said you’re going to walk to the corner and get a soda, and you had to walk a continent. I mean, we were just all of a sudden realizing how much we were going to have to do. We couldn’t physically do it. It would take too long. So it was born of necessity. No, I wouldn’t want to do the five seasons. “

Instead, the second and final season of Andor will occur across four different periods, each consisting of three episodes, until the story reaches the events of Rogue One. “ We realized that we had four sections that we were making and we had four years to cover so a solution was very elegant, ” Gilroy explained. “ But then the question became, could you make those jumps without having lots of exposition? “