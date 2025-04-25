TV News

Andor creator is glad they never went through with the five-season plan: “We had no idea what we were getting into”

Andor was originally conceived as a five-season series, but creator Tony Gilroy is grateful they didn’t go through with it. “When we finally were making the show and trying to think of what we were going to do next, it was already clear to us that we had no idea what we were getting into when we started,” Gilroy told GamesRadar+. “We really didn’t know.

He continued, “I mean, it’s as if you said you’re going to walk to the corner and get a soda, and you had to walk a continent. I mean, we were just all of a sudden realizing how much we were going to have to do. We couldn’t physically do it. It would take too long. So it was born of necessity. No, I wouldn’t want to do the five seasons.

Instead, the second and final season of Andor will occur across four different periods, each consisting of three episodes, until the story reaches the events of Rogue One. “We realized that we had four sections that we were making and we had four years to cover so a solution was very elegant,” Gilroy explained. “But then the question became, could you make those jumps without having lots of exposition?

Andor season 2 takes place “as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.” The first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+, and our own Alex Maidy has given the series a glowing review, even calling it one of the best Star Wars projects of all time. “Expectations are incredibly high for season two of Andor, and fans will not be disappointed,” Maidy wrote. “Andor is a top-notch espionage series and a powerful drama that rivals many non-genre shows on the air, but manages to deliver the best Star Wars story in decades without needing a single lightsaber or Force-sensitive character. This is a fantastic season that never panders through fan service but is absolutely worth watching for Star Wars fans and non-fans alike. Andor‘s second season is amazing and only disappointing because it is the last season in this series.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: GamesRadar+
