Get a new look at Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in an image from Andor season 2

The hype for Andor season 2 is building after the well-received first season. Disney+ has given us a new look at the show in a new still.

By
Andor season 2, Krennic, Ben Mendelsohn

The first season of Andor became a surprise for audiences with an initial lukewarm anticipation. The Star Wars show told the backstory to one of the characters from Disney’s first spin-off with the property, Rogue One, and the reception has been a positive one. Andor season 2 will bring the story of Cassian (Diego Luna) right up to the beginning of Rogue One, so we can expect to see a few familiar characters from the movie, including Ben Mendelsohn as Imperial Director Orson Krennic. Discussing Film recently shared on their social media a new look at Diego Luna from season two of Andor. It appears to be a still from an upcoming promotion, perhaps an upcoming Super Bowl spot, but it displays Luna’s Andor sporting a suave look while a mysterious figure is blurry in the background.

Andor season 2 will premiere this year, and while it has to follow up a well-received season, Adria Arjona believes it will be even better than the first. “Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, ‘[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one],’” Arjona told THR. “So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, ‘It’s not going to be as good.’ But it’s f**king better. It’s so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. I have Tony Gilroy on speed dial. I don’t think that man gets bothered by anybody else but me. I’m like, ‘Hey, Tony, do you think I should do this? Hey, Tony, how are you?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re calling again?’ (Laughs.) I just have so much respect for him. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two.“

In addition to Krennic, Luna will also be reunited with Alan Tudyk, who portrayed Rogue One‘s resident droid K-2SO. “From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together,” Luna said. “It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogramme. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered.“


