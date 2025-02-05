Get a new look at Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in an image from Andor season 2

The hype for Andor season 2 is building after the well-received first season. Disney+ has given us a new look at the show in a new still.

The first season of Andor became a surprise for audiences with an initial lukewarm anticipation. The Star Wars show told the backstory to one of the characters from Disney’s first spin-off with the property, Rogue One, and the reception has been a positive one. Andor season 2 will bring the story of Cassian (Diego Luna) right up to the beginning of Rogue One, so we can expect to see a few familiar characters from the movie, including Ben Mendelsohn as Imperial Director Orson Krennic. Discussing Film recently shared on their social media a new look at Diego Luna from season two of Andor. It appears to be a still from an upcoming promotion, perhaps an upcoming Super Bowl spot, but it displays Luna’s Andor sporting a suave look while a mysterious figure is blurry in the background.

New look at Diego Luna in ‘ANDOR’ Season 2.



Premiering April 22 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/KjRRwSOF6I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 5, 2025

Andor season 2 will premiere this year, and while it has to follow up a well-received season, Adria Arjona believes it will be even better than the first. “Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, ‘[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one],’” Arjona told THR. “So I started reading episode one, and I was again like, ‘It’s not going to be as good.’ But it’s f**king better. It’s so much better. It is. What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. I have Tony Gilroy on speed dial. I don’t think that man gets bothered by anybody else but me. I’m like, ‘Hey, Tony, do you think I should do this? Hey, Tony, how are you?’ And he’s like, ‘You’re calling again?’ (Laughs.) I just have so much respect for him. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two.“