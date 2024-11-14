Director Krennic returns in new look at Andor season 2

Ben Mendelsohn returns as Director Orson Krennic in new look at Andor season 2, which will debut on Disney+ next year.

Andor season 2 will bring the story of Cassian (Diego Luna) right up to the beginning of Rogue One, so we can expect to see a few familiar characters from the movie, including Ben Mendelsohn as Imperial Director Orson Krennic.

The new issue of Empire Magazine has put Andor season 2 front and center with a new image featuring Cassian (Luna), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), and Krennic (Mendelsohn). Check it out below, as well as new images of Cassian and Krennic.

As Mendelsohn tells it, Krennic will be bumping heads with Dedra Meero (Denis Gough) in the new season. “ If they didn’t see eye to eye, to me, it’s cute, ” Mendelsohn said. “ Dedra versus Krennic? I think it’s a bit of a mismatch. They’re all underlings to Krennic… They’re all going in one direction. The Empire, if you speak your mind, there are differences of opinion. ”

Given that Krennic will be returning, some fans have wondered if Grand Moff Tarkin might be back as well, digitally resurrected once again. If Mendelsohn knows anything, he isn’t saying. “ You know I can’t answer that, ” he said. “ And I delight in not being able to answer your question. It’s a beautiful thing. “

The new season will span the four years before the events of Rogue One, and Cassian still has a long way to go. “ He’s a man fully committed to the Rebellion, ” Luna said. “ It’s someone who has to ascend. There’s a huge mountain for him to climb in order to [become] the guy we meet in Rogue One. ” Luna added that we’ll finally find out how Cassian became buddies with K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) “ From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together, ” Luna said. “ It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogramme. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered. “

It was recently confirmed that Andor season 2 will debut on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.