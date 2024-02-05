Blood of My Blood: Outlander prequel reveals its new cast

Plans have been in development for a prequel series to the Starz hit, Outlander, and as the show got the season eight renewal, the network would almost simultaneously greenlight the prequel show. Now, Blood of My Blood is announcing its new cast of actors. The premium movie network has confirmed that the prequel will follow the parents of both Jamie and Claire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blood of My Blood has started filming in Scotland.

The main cast that have been announced include Harriet Slater, seen in Pennyworth, and Jamie Roy, known for Lifetime’s Your Boyfriend Is Mine), who will play Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and will eventually become Jamie’s parents in 18th century Scotland. Additionally, Hermione Corfield, whose credits include We Hunt Together, and Jeremy Irvine who was featured in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, are on board to play Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents, whose story unfolds in World War I-era England.

The showrunner of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood, Matthew B. Roberts, shared his excitement about his upcoming projects, “We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”