Blood of My Blood: Outlander prequel reveals its new cast

Plans have been in development for a prequel series to the Starz hit, Outlander, and as the show got the season eight renewal, the network would almost simultaneously greenlight the prequel show. Now, Blood of My Blood is announcing its new cast of actors. The premium movie network has confirmed that the prequel will follow the parents of both Jamie and Claire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blood of My Blood has started filming in Scotland.
The main cast that have been announced include Harriet Slater, seen in Pennyworth, and Jamie Roy, known for Lifetime’s Your Boyfriend Is Mine), who will play Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and will eventually become Jamie’s parents in 18th century Scotland. Additionally, Hermione Corfield, whose credits include We Hunt Together, and Jeremy Irvine who was featured in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, are on board to play Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire’s parents, whose story unfolds in World War I-era England.
The showrunner of both Outlander and Blood of My Blood, Matthew B. Roberts, shared his excitement about his upcoming projects, “We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples. The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods, and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”
Blood of my Blood is based on the novel by Diana Gabaldon. Roberts had previously said, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season eight, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.“
