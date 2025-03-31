Brawler: Zack Snyder to direct UFC movie

Zack Snyder is set to direct Brawler, about a young fighter who gets a shot at the UFC championship while battling his inner demons

Five months ago, we heard rumblings that Zack Snyder might be planning to make a movie set in the world of the UFC (Ultimate Fight Championship), the mixed martial arts organization. Now, it’s official, as a press release has been sent out to confirm that Snyder is set to direct a film called Brawler .

Snyder is making the movie in partnership with the UFC and HE Turki Alalshikh, who is Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and the owner of The Ring Magazine. Snyder has also written the screenplay for the film with his frequent collaborators Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. He will be producing the film, alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, through Stone Quarry, while Alalshikh and UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari serve as executive producers.

Snyder provided the following statement: “ Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story. “

HE Turki Alalshikh added, “ I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style – from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success. ” And Dana White, CEO of UFC, had this to say: “ HE Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC. They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life. “

Brawler has the following synopsis: Rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles, a young fighter gets a shot at a UFC championship, battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption.

A while back, Snyder told Reel Blend that his next movie would be something smaller, compared to the likes of his superhero movies, Army of the Dead, and Rebel Moon. “ I’m trying to do a small movie right now. I’m not going to say what it is, but I was, like, can I just do a movie without any visual effects in it for like five minutes? ” Brawler sounds like it would fit that description.

It was also recently announced that Snyder and Johnstad are developing an untitled, action-oriented project that revolves around the Los Angeles Police Department for the Netflix streaming service.

Are you interested in seeing a UFC movie directed by Zack Snyder? Share your thoughts on Brawler by leaving a comment below.