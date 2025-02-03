Captain America: Brave New World teaser features Eternals and X-Men connections

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit some speed bumps recently. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels under-performed at the box office and some of the Disney+ shows were poorly received… but the universe rebounded with the success of Deadpool & Wolverine last year, and the next addition to the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14th. With that date swiftly approaching, a new teaser has arrived online – and this one points out the connections the film has to both the MCU entry Eternals and the X-Men franchise. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Captain America: Brave New World went into production in March of 2023, with filming lasting through June. In December of ’23, another screenwriter was brought onto the project to write new material for reshoots, and those reshoots seemed to be quite substantial, lasting from May 2024 through November. It was said that the reshoots were primarily done to rework three major action sequences – and this included adding Giancarlo Esposito into the mix as Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society, while also dropping a Serpent Society character that was played by wrestler Seth Rollins.

Here’s the official information on the film, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Rob Edwards crafted the story for the film. Onah receives screenplay credit alongside Peter Glanz and Matthew Orton (Orton being the writer who was brought on for the reshoots).

In the new teaser, the connections to Eternals and X-Men are pointed out in dialogue spoken by President Thaddeus Ross: “ When the Celestial Mass emerged, we squabbled over it. What was found inside that island is a discovery of the millennium. I present to you adamantium. “

Are you looking forward to Captain America: Brave New World? What do you think of the connections to Eternals and X-Men?