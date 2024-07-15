Captain America: Brave New World star Giancarlo Esposito says no one has guessed who he’s playing yet

Giancarlo Esposito says that no one has guessed which character he’s playing in Captain America: Brave New World.

Giancarlo Esposito officially joined the cast of Captain America: Brave New World in May, hinting that his character is an original creation and “ better than you can imagine. ” Since the release of the first teaser trailer for the Marvel movie, fans have tried to guess who Esposito might be playing, but during a recent convention appearance, the actor said that no one has correctly guessed his role.

“ The character I’m playing is a badass, ” Esposito said. “ That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character’s inception is a fascinating art for me. I had an incredible time shooting it. I’m not telling you who I’m playing…people are trying to guess, and no one has guessed correctly yet. “

Marvel scoopers have claimed that Esposito is playing George Washington Bridge, a former mercenary and high-ranking agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now, it’s entirely possible that Esposito hasn’t seen these rumblings, or perhaps he’s correct and really is playing a different character. Time will tell.

Captain America: Brave New World has had a fair number of reshoots, with rumours of significant changes to the script. However, the recent trailer looked pretty solid, with a Winter Soldier-vibe that should please fans. Here’s hoping it can stick the landing. In addition to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the movie also features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

The official synopsis for Captain America: Brave New World reads: “ After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. ” Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th, 2025.

If Giancarlo Esposito really isn’t George Washington Bridge in the Captain America sequel, do you have a guess who he could be playing?