Captain America: Brave New World starts reshoots as Giancarlo Esposito joins the cast

According to THR, Captain America: Brave New World has started a round of reshoots in Atlanta, with none other than Giancarlo Esposito joining the cast.

The report states that the reshoots will run for 22 days, with new action sequences being one of the added elements. As for Esposito, his character is being kept under wraps, but sources told THR that it’s a villainous role. The actor has previously teased his involvement in an upcoming Marvel project, hinting that his character is an original creation and “ better than you can imagine. ” I suppose we’ll see. Esposito has long been rumoured to be a candidate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with roles such as Professor X brought up as possibilities.

Although there have been rumblings of previous reshoots for Brave New World, the current shoot is reportedly the only one. It will also last less than some of Marvel’s other extensive reshoots, including the six weeks’ worth of additional photography which Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness endured. Matthew Orton, who worked on Marvel’s Moon Knight, was tapped to write the additional scenes for Brave New World.

During CinemaCon earlier this year, Marvel chief Kevin Feige teased that Brave New World is a “ relatively grounded action film ” similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which sounds good to me. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Brave New World star Anthony Mackie echoed that statement. “ It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t, ” Mackie said. “ Even though I’ve been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie. “

Mackie added: “ This movie is a clear reset. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. ”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently slated to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.