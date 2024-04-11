Captain America: Brave New World brings stars, stripes, and action to Marvel’s CinemaCon panel

Disney is bringing more than emotional teenagers to CinemaCon 2024, with Marvel Studios ready to unleash superheroes on an already riled-up crowd. In addition to teasing the audience with footage from Deadpool and Wolverine, an F-bomb-dropping Kevin Feige introduced Anthony Mackie to give CinemaCon a taste of Captain America: Brave New World.

Before covering the CinemaCon stage with stars and stripes (metaphorically), Feige added that production on Fantastic Four will start in a few months and confirms that the title of Thunderbolts* does include an asterisk. As for why that is, Feige isn’t about to spill the beans. “We don’t tell you any more about that until the film comes out,” he said. What the hell does that mean? We’ll need to wait to find out.

Anthony Mackie then took the stage to show off the first footage from Captain America: Brave New World, which Feige says will be more “grounded” similar to The Winter Soldier. The footage finds Mackie’s Captain America meeting up with Harrison Ford’s President Ross, who thanks him for everything he’s done and asks him to help rebuild the Avengers. The President later honors Captain America at an event which is interrupted by Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), who attempts to kill the President along with an army of sleeper agents. Sam Wilson takes care of the sleeper agents in a very cool action scene, which ends with President Ross telling Sam, “You’re not Steve Rogers.” Sam responds defiantly, “You’re right, I’m not.” You tell ’em, Sam!

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. The highly-anticipated superhero sequel stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus’ Thunderbolt’ Ross, Live Tyler as Betty Ross, Rosa Salazar, Shira Haas as Sabra, Time Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/The Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres.

What do you make of Isaiah Bradley trying to assassinate the President? That seems uncharacteristic. Then again, maybe he’s got a damn good reason. After all, where was the government when Isaiah was being experimented on and tossed aside like a failed test subject? I’m excited to find out.

Does Marvel’s CinemaCon presentation for Captain America: Brave New World have you excited about the movie? Should Marvel slow its role by reducing the output it releases yearly? Let us know in the comments section below.