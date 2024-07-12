Captain America: Brave New World gets a teaser trailer and poster!

Captain America: Brave New World gets an early teaser that promises the debut of a fan favorite character long rumored to be in the film.

While it’s still eight months away from its theatrical release, Disney and Marvel have given us an early look at Captain America: Brave New World with a teaser trailer and poster promoting a fan-favourite character’s arrival. That character, of course, is Red Hulk, who, as most Marvel fans know, is actually Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played here by the great Harrison Ford (filling in for the late William Hurt).

In this outing, Ross has been elected president and is keen to bring the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, back into the government fold. However, it looks like their shaky alliance doesn’t last too long, with him foiling an attempt on the president’s life by his Falcon and the Winter Soldier ally Isaiah Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly (whose show – M.A.N.T.I.S we just did a Gone But Not Forgotten episode about).

The trailer largely consisted of footage Marvel’s Kevin Feige showed exhibitors at CinemaCon in Vegas this spring. In the presentation, he teased Brave New World as a smaller-scale Marvel film, in the vein of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which remains a fan favourite. However, the film has seemingly had a major amount of reshoots, even for Marvel’s standards, with a lot riding on Mackie’s first solo outing as the new Cap.

However, one thing bound to excite fans is that Harrison Ford is going full-Hulk in the movie, something everyone expected but has only just now been confirmed. The movie also sees the return of several other MCU regulars, including Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader, and Liv Tyler as Ross’s daughter, Betty.

The trailer also teases an action-packed new role for Giancarlo Esposito, although it’s too early to tell if he’s playing a good guy or a bad guy (or perhaps some mix of both).

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah, who previously helmed The Cloverfield Paradox and the acclaimed Sundance movie, Luce.

Here’s Marvel’s official synopsis:

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14th, 2025. Check out the teaser poster below and let us know in the comments what you think of the trailer!