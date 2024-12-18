Carry-On tops off Netflix’s Top 10 with the biggest debut of the year

Last Updated on December 20, 2024
Carry-On debuts on Netflix to be the resident alternative to cheery Christmas movies and rom-coms as Taron Edgerton plays a TSA worker in a high-stakes situation. Our Tyler Nichols thought it was a pretty ok for a Die Hard clone when he said in his review, “Ultimately, Carry On feels like more of a whimper than a bang. For everything that works, there are a multitude of things that don’t. Even so, I still have a soft spot for these kinds of films and Jason Bateman’s performance is absolutely electric. If you don’t let the logic of it all ruin it for you, then this is an interesting thrill ride. But I have a very hard time recommending it as it doesn’t really bring anything new to the table.”
However, this past week, Carry-On has taken viewers for a ride as the thriller debuted with the biggest number of the year at 42 million views with 84 million hours watched globally. Coming in at number 2 is the animated film That Christmas, which garnered 17 million views with over 27 million hours watched. Then, the biblical drama Mary, which stars Anthony Hopkins, would follow in the number 3 spot with 13.2 million views and 24.7 hours watched. Benedict Cumberbatch’s turn as the mean one in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch placed in fourth with 13.2 million views and accumulated 18.9 million hours watched. Jim Carrey’s live-action incarnation of the Christmas classic also cracked the list, but would only place 9th this week. The fifth-placed movie in the Top 5 is Blake Lively’s drama It Ends With Us, which ended up with 10.9 million views and 23.9 million hours watched.
As self-contained as Carry-On seems, Taron Edgerton sees a potential for a sequel if one is given the greenlight. He said in an interview with JoBlo, “I think the thing about Carry On is…he’s a guy who is not really sure of who he is and he’s thrust into these sort of extraordinary circumstances and he rises to the occasion. But he’s a bit lost, I think, in this movie and you kind of see him just struggling to keep up for most of the film. And at the end of the film, you see a guy who’s a bit more sure of himself. So I think if we were ever lucky enough to get a second bite of the apple, I’d probably want to see him be a little more…fully realized, a little bit more certain of himself.”
