Taron Egerton sees potential in Carry-On sequel

Carry-On just landed on Netflix over the weekend but already there could be potential for a sequel. Ethan Kopek tied up some ends, but there is more than likely more to explore with both the character and story. So what could we expect with a sequel to Carry-On?

Lead Taron Egerton was cool enough to sit down with us recently, where he was asked about potential for a Carry-On sequel. For this, Egerton turned directly to Ethan and what he would hope to see and play. “I think the thing about Carry On is…he’s a guy who is not really sure of who he is and he’s thrust into these sort of extraordinary circumstances and he rises to the occasion. But he’s a bit lost, I think, in this movie and you kind of see him just struggling to keep up for most of the film. And at the end of the film, you see a guy who’s a bit more sure of himself. So I think if we were ever lucky enough to get a second bite of the apple, I’d probably want to see him be a little more…fully realized, a little bit more certain of himself.”

Carry-On – which has drawn parallels to Die Hard had the following plot: “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.” As for a plot for a Carry-On sequel, Egerton hands that over to some other key players, chiefly writer T.J. Fixman. “In terms of the story that you would do if you were lucky enough to get a sequel, that, I am thankful to say, is the burden of a better mind than mine because I don’t know how he made that work. But hey, let’s get this one out there first.”

Carry-On has garnered some strong reviews. While we didn’t necessarily love it all that much, giving it a 6/10, it currently holds an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What did you think of Carry-On? Do you see potential in a sequel or franchise?

