Taron Egerton is a TSA agent who must let a mysterious package pass through in the trailer for Carry On

Netflix and Amblin start their collaboration with the new thriller from Jaume Collet-Serra which releases this Christmas.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Except for one particular TSA agent. Netflix has just released the trailer for Carry On. Carry On is an upcoming feature film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle CruiseBlack Adam) and starring Taron Egerton (RocketmanKingsman: The Golden Circle)TJ Fixman wrote the script’s first draft, with Michael Green responsible for the most recent polish. Dylan Clark (The Batman) is producing. Carry On is the first production of the overall deal between Netflix and Amblin.

The film also stars Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls and Jason Bateman. The cast will also include Gil Perez- Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson and Josh Brener. The plot logline reads, “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.” Collet-Serra is no stranger to a suspense-filled thriller in the airline setting as the director had also helmed the Liam Neeson airplane actioner Non-Stop.

The executive producers on the project include Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Jaume Collet-Serra, Seth William Meier and Scott Greenberg.

Egerton describes his character, “He’s pretty noble and selfless. He has all the qualities of an archetypal hero underneath the lack of direction.” He expounds, “He’s unhappy at work at the airport and feeling flat and dejected about it. He’s also just found out his girlfriend is pregnant. So, he feels pressure to be a responsible father and provider, but I think he also feels a deep lack of fulfillment. So when he’s put in this terrible situation, he has a huge occasion to rise to.”

Collet-Serra adds, “Ethan is a relatively ordinary person thrust into an extraordinary situation, and how he adapts and grows to save his loved ones over the course of the film ends up making him pretty extraordinary, even though what he discovers is that being extraordinary is actually just being himself.”

Carry On starts boarding on Netflix on December 13.

Carry-On. Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On. Cr: Sam Lothridge/Netflix ©2024
Carry-On. (L-R) Sofia Carson as Nora Osorio and Taron Edgerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix © 2024.
Carry-On. Danielle Deadwyler as LAPD Detective Elena DeSoto in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix © 2024.
Carry-On. Jason Bateman as Traveler in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix © 2024.
Carry-On. (L-R) Tonatiuh as Mateo Flores and Taron Edgerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix © 2024.

Source: Netflix
