Celebrate James Bond Day with James Bond Revisited

Posted 3 hours ago
Here at JoBlo, we’re gearing up for James Bond Day in style! If you read JoBlo regularly or visit JoBlo Originals, you’ll likely have noticed that we love James Bond. So when the pandemic hit in 2020, I started revisiting many of my favourite James Bond movies, which was the genesis of our show, James Bond Revisited. Each episode would go in-depth on an individual instalment in the franchise, giving each 007 entry its own moment in the spotlight. While I’m a super fan, I tried to be honest in my assessments, but overall I discovered something about the franchise. Even when an instalment in the series was “bad,” it was still pretty good. I wager there are no all-out disastrous entries into the series save for perhaps Die Another Day, but even there, I had some fun revisiting it.

I had such a good time putting the show together with editor extraordinaire Nick Bosworth that once we ran out of James Bond movies, we simply couldn’t say goodbye to the show. As a result, Nick and I have spent the last few months making videos highlighting my favourite gadgets, Bond girls and more. The show has been on hiatus for a little while, but trust me – just like the late 007 – James Bond Revisited will return.

Today happens to mark International James Bond Day, celebrating the 63th anniversary of Dr. No’s original theatrical debut way back in 1962. I’m sure they had no clue then that the franchise would still be going strong six decades later. So to celebrate, I thought it might be fun to highlight the work we did on James Bond Revisited, culminating in me actually interviewing Daniel Craig himself at the No Time to Die junket almost exactly a year ago. It was a dream come true, but so was doing the entire series, and I’m grateful to Nick Bosworth for his skilled editing (and to Luke Ryan for filling in for a few episodes during the Connery/Moore era) and to Berge Garabedian for green-lighting the show in the first place. And, more than anything, I’m grateful to all of you who watched the show and left me such kind comments in the talkbacks. I hope that if you’re a Bond fan, you’ll have as much fun revisiting the franchise as I had.

Here are some of my favourite James Bond Revisited episodes ever, although you can watch them all on JoBlo Originals!

