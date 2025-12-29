Movie News

Ryan Coogler on the original plan for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverChadwick Boseman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chadwick Boseman was a shining star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing regal strength and humanity to T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, all while—unbeknownst to nearly everyone—he was quietly battling colon cancer. Boseman sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 43, and while it was naturally assumed he would return for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was forced to take a very different shape after his death, with Ryan Coogler rethinking a script originally written with Boseman in mind.

What Was the Original Idea for Black Panther: Wakanda?

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Coogler dropped a few details on the original script for Black Panther: Wakanda.

The big thing about the script was this thing called the ‘Ritual of Eight,’ where when a prince is eight years old, he has to go spend eight days in the bush with his father and amongst them, and amongst those eight days, they have to go into the bush without any tools,” Coogler explained. “The prince has to listen to everything that’s asked of him by his father. But the rule is that for those eight days, the prince can ask the father any question, and the father has to answer.

He continued, “During the course of those eight days, Namor launches an attack. He had to deal withsomebody who was like insanely dangerous, but because of this ritual, his son had to be like joined at his hip the whole time. He was engaging in negotiations, fights, and his son had to be right there, or he’d have to violate this ritual, which had never been broken. That was what the movie was. [With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever], I got a chance to make a movie about women. I love that movie so much.

Chadwick Boseman Never Got to Read Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Script

Sadly, Coogler said that Boseman never had the chance to read the original script for Wakanda Forever. “I finished it, and I hit him up to read it. He was too sick to read it, bro,” Coogler said. “That was kind of how the timing was. He was at a place where it wasn’t gonna happen. Our relationship was really interesting. He meant a lot to me. I found out after his passing from his family and from his friends how much I meant to him. I wondered if he knew just how much he meant to me. He protected me from a lot, bro. Our relationship was one of a lot of protection, you know?

Black Panther 3 is Coming

Coogler has confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be his next movie, but before that, he’s hard at work on The X-Files reboot.

Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,467 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Chadwick Boseman News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Why Did Anime Explode in 2025?

Posted 7 hours ago
Looking back at 2025, we examine the anime boom and attempt to determine why the genre endured while the industry flailed.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News