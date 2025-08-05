Chris Hemsworth clears up Thor video that had fans thinking he was retiring as the character

Earlier this year, Thor star Chris Hemsworth posted a video on social media titled Thank You! The Legacy of Thor, sparking speculation among fans that he was bidding farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After nearly fifteen years in the role, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were ready to hang up Mjolnir, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

While speaking with THR, Hemsworth clarified that the video was not intended to be a preemptive goodbye.

“ It was certainly not the intent. To be honest, my social media team assembled some footage and were like, ‘Oh, this could be cool. We’ll put some stuff up and thank the fans.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, cool. It’s been great,’ ” he explained. “ So we penned it together, and off I went to do something else. But then I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, ‘Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.’ We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was [already] off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career. So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way. “

The video was released with the following caption: “ Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable… Next up, Doomsday! “

Hemsworth is currently hard at work on Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The film has assembled (sorry) quite the cast, which includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom.