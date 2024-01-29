Christopher Nolan says The Curse is unlike anything he’s ever seen on television

The director of Oppenheimer, who is known for making abstract stories, says that The Curse is a rare show that has no precedent.

Fans of Nathan Fielder know how a little bit too good he is at making you feel uncomfortable. The comedic actor has an incredibly dry delivery with the bravery and commitment of someone like Sasha Baron Cohen, whom Fielder has actually worked with on Who is America? Fielder’s Comedy Central show, Nathan For You, brought his illustrious brand of cringe comedy to a grand audience, and HBO’s The Rehearsal took it to a new level. Recently, Fielder has partnered with Benny Safdie to try his hand at more scripted narrative comedy with the abstract Showtime series The Curse, which paired Fielder up with Emma Stone.

The response to The Curse has been naturally divisive. However, one vocal supporter of the show, whom people may not have seen coming is Christopher Nolan. According to Variety, the Academy Award-nominated director of Oppenheimer recently moderated a Q&A for the show with a screening of its first episode. Nolan would glow about how The Curse was “unlike anything I’ve ever seen on television before.” He continued, “There are so few shows that come along that genuinely have no precedents. I mean, you’re going back to things like Twin Peaks or The Prisoner or Dennis Potter’s Singing Detective — things like that. So you’re in an amazing space, and I can’t wait for audiences to catch up with the climax.”

Nolan would also praise Fielder’s work on HBO’s The Rehearsal as well as state his love for Benny Safdie’s films with his director brother, Josh.

In the review for the show from our own Alex Maidy, he says, “I still cannot quite describe what this show is but I know that it is without any comparison on the small screen. The Curse is an uncomfortable watch, and I mean that in the best way possible. You will find yourself laughing, cringing, and at times, covering your eyes but never looking away from the screen. Thanks to a weekly release schedule, viewers will get to debate what will happen well into January, and I cannot wait to see how everyone reacts as this story builds toward its shocking conclusion.”

You can stream all episodes of The Curse on Paramount+ with Showtime.