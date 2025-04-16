Best of CinemaCon is coming to local theaters with a sneak peek showcase next Tuesday & Thursday

Are you tired of sitting at home in front of your computer, following Twitter hashtags, and refreshing websites for the latest news from CinemaCon each year? You are? Then I’ve got great news! Instead of dabbling in dark magic and placing a hex on your favorite journalists, you can experience a portion of the fun at your local theater with the upcoming CinemaCon Sneak Peek Showcase! The limited-time presentation features previews from major studios for their forthcoming 2025 Slate, with never-before-seen clips and behind-the-scenes pieces from highly anticipated films.

This first-of-its-kind event launches in theaters across North America on April 22 & 24.

Per today’s press release for the CinemaCon Sneak Peek Showcase:

Next week The Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of Cinema United, will host for the first time ever a nearly 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase at thousands of screens across North America. The evening program will offer movie lovers an exciting preview of big-screen studio movies, including some favorites from the industry-insider event, CinemaCon 2025, held earlier this month by Cinema United.

On Tuesday, April 22, and Thursday, April 24, Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with a fun look at this year’s trailers, some never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes clips, as part of a curated experience designed exclusively for moviegoing audiences. The showcase will feature a wide variety of films that are rated PG, PG-13 and R.

Proceeds from Sneak Peek Showcase will go to charities, including Variety – The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation. Participating cinemas across Canada will also be exhibiting the Sneak Peek Showcase, and a portion of those proceeds will go to the Canadian Picture Pioneers, a charitable organization that provides various financial assistance and educational programs for those in need within the Canadian film industry.

The CinemaCon Sneak Peek Showcase is a 70-minute program debuting on April 22 with an encore performance on April 24. Both performances take place at 6 p.m. local time. Tickets are on sale now for $3.00 at participating theatres’ website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and on Fandango.

“Sneak Peek Showcase helps bring a little taste of the famed industry-insider event CinemaCon to movie lovers with a fun look at the upcoming theatrical slate,” says Bryan Braunlich, Executive Director of The Cinema Foundation. “For the first time, cinemagoers will get a glimpse of the most anticipated movies coming soon to their neighborhood theatres all in one program. We are proud to have proceeds benefit industry charitable organizations, and we are grateful for the support of our sponsors, Fandango and The Coca-Cola Company.”

One of the most frustrating things for “normies” about CinemaCon is living vicariously through journalists and guests attending the show. Descriptions of trailers and special guest appearances are all good (we work harder than you’d think to bring you that info), but seeing the event with your own eyes is a great way to feel like you were part of the action. Much of the footage from the show never reaches the masses, and now it’s your chance to witness much of the event first-hand. Get in there!